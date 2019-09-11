UBC experts on vaping concerns

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified more than 450 possible cases of lung disease associated with vaping, spanning 33 states.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Professor, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Canada Research Chair in Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease
Cell: 604-839-1561
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
- Respiratory health effects of occupational or environmental exposures
- Respiratory disease including asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, cancer, and pleural disease
Marvin Krank
Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 778-363-1015
Email: marvin.krank@ubc.ca
- Nicotine addiction, targeted and biased advertising, product design and appeal to youth, and the rapid growth of e-cigarette use among adolescents