UBC experts on vaping concerns Media Advisories

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified more than 450 possible cases of lung disease associated with vaping, spanning 33 states.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Professor, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Canada Research Chair in Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease

Cell: 604-839-1561

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Respiratory health effects of occupational or environmental exposures

Respiratory disease including asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, cancer, and pleural disease

Marvin Krank

Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 778-363-1015

Email: marvin.krank@ubc.ca