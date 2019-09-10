UBC In The News

Commonly used antibiotics may lead to heart problems: study

Media featured a UBC study which found a link between two types of heart problems and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, and quoted the lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
UPIIndo-Canadian Voice

Snobby employees may inadvertently increase sales

Cheddar highlighted a UBC study that revealed condescending and rude sales associates can help increase luxury sales.
Cheddar

Does the pill cause depression? Research shows a link for those who start on it as teens

Media highlighted a UBC psychology study which found a link between oral contraceptive use during adolescence and long-term vulnerability to depression. Study authors Christine Anderl and Frances Chen were interviewed
BustleMoms

Keeping up appearances as a 'model minority' can have serious mental health consequences

Vice quoted Steven Heine, a professor of social and cultural psychology at UBC, in an article about the concept of face in Chinese culture.
Vice

Beyond the bench: A conversation with Annie Ciernia

Annie Ciernia, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about her scientific career.
Spectrum

Huawei heats up the battle for internet in Canada's north

BBC spoke to Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, about Huawei’s potential monopoly on internet communications in the Canadian Arctic.
BBC

Exalted by readers, TV fans and activists, can 'Handmaid's' sequel satisfy everyone?

Eva-Marie Kröller, a professor at UBC’s department of English language and literatures, commented on Margaret Atwood’s sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale”.
The Canadian Press via CityNewsVancouver CourierBurnaby NowTimes Colonist

Homeless voters more susceptible to fake news, disinformation, studies suggest

Dionne Pelan, coordinator of computer and drop-in programs at the UBC Learning Exchange, spoke about the importance of digital literacy in voting.
CBC

Discover WeChat: a new player on the Canadian political scene

Radio Canada quoted Paul Evans, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Studies at UBC, in an article about WeChat, a messaging and social media app mainly used in China.
Radio Canada

The issue of legal rights for animals

Radio Canada interviewed Victoria Shroff, an animal law specialist and adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about animal rights.
Radio Canada (0:53 mark)

Canada backing Taiwan’s effort to gain invitation to International Civil Aviation Organization

Wenran Jiang, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Canada’s support for Taiwan and the tension it could create with China.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May calls for cross-party cabinet to battle climate crisis

Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, spoke about a cross-party climate emergency cabinet.
Vancouver Sun

Immigration likely to be pivotal issue in Canadian election

Business in Vancouver quoted Antje Ellermann, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, in an article about political parties’ political stances on immigration.
Business in Vancouver

New traffic app lets drivers know whether the Massey Tunnel is congested

Media featured an app created by Christopher Powroznik, a UBC student in business and computer science, which provides real-time data for the Massey Tunnel.
Daily HiveVancouver CourierBusiness in VancouverVancouver is AwesomeRichmond News

It's all in the brain—how the Kinsey Institute's Helen Fisher discovered the neurobiological basis for romantic love

Georgia Straight reported that Helen Fisher will speak at the UBC Connects series launched by Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor.
Georgia Straight

This Vancouver travel book is full of ‘quirky and weird’ stories and places you must see

Vancouver Is Awesome featured a new book “111 Places in Vancouver that You Must Not Miss” co-authored by Graeme Menzies, director of recruitment marketing and prospective student engagement at UBC.
Vancouver Is Awesome

Creating bulletproof clothes

Castanet reported that UBCO was granted $1.5 million to develop a high-tech body armour and quoted Keith Culver, director of UBCO’s Survive and Thrive Applied Research.
Castanet

UBC student celebrations

Castanet highlighted UBCO’s annual Homecoming event that will take place on September 27 and 28, and quoted Adrienne Nolan, executive director of development and alumni engagement at UBCO.
Castanet