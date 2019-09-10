UBC In The News
Commonly used antibiotics may lead to heart problems: study
Media featured a UBC study which found a link between two types of heart problems and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, and quoted the lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
UPI, Indo-Canadian Voice
Snobby employees may inadvertently increase sales
Cheddar highlighted a UBC study that revealed condescending and rude sales associates can help increase luxury sales.
Cheddar
Does the pill cause depression? Research shows a link for those who start on it as teens
Media highlighted a UBC psychology study which found a link between oral contraceptive use during adolescence and long-term vulnerability to depression. Study authors Christine Anderl and Frances Chen were interviewed
Bustle, Moms
Keeping up appearances as a 'model minority' can have serious mental health consequences
Vice quoted Steven Heine, a professor of social and cultural psychology at UBC, in an article about the concept of face in Chinese culture.
Vice
Beyond the bench: A conversation with Annie Ciernia
Annie Ciernia, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about her scientific career.
Spectrum
Huawei heats up the battle for internet in Canada's north
BBC spoke to Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, about Huawei’s potential monopoly on internet communications in the Canadian Arctic.
BBC
Exalted by readers, TV fans and activists, can 'Handmaid's' sequel satisfy everyone?
Eva-Marie Kröller, a professor at UBC’s department of English language and literatures, commented on Margaret Atwood’s sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale”.
The Canadian Press via CityNews, Vancouver Courier, Burnaby Now, Times Colonist
Homeless voters more susceptible to fake news, disinformation, studies suggest
Dionne Pelan, coordinator of computer and drop-in programs at the UBC Learning Exchange, spoke about the importance of digital literacy in voting.
CBC
Discover WeChat: a new player on the Canadian political scene
Radio Canada quoted Paul Evans, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Studies at UBC, in an article about WeChat, a messaging and social media app mainly used in China.
Radio Canada
The issue of legal rights for animals
Radio Canada interviewed Victoria Shroff, an animal law specialist and adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about animal rights.
Radio Canada (0:53 mark)
Canada backing Taiwan’s effort to gain invitation to International Civil Aviation Organization
Wenran Jiang, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Canada’s support for Taiwan and the tension it could create with China.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May calls for cross-party cabinet to battle climate crisis
Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, spoke about a cross-party climate emergency cabinet.
Vancouver Sun
Immigration likely to be pivotal issue in Canadian election
Business in Vancouver quoted Antje Ellermann, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, in an article about political parties’ political stances on immigration.
Business in Vancouver
New traffic app lets drivers know whether the Massey Tunnel is congested
Media featured an app created by Christopher Powroznik, a UBC student in business and computer science, which provides real-time data for the Massey Tunnel.
Daily Hive, Vancouver Courier, Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News
It's all in the brain—how the Kinsey Institute's Helen Fisher discovered the neurobiological basis for romantic love
Georgia Straight reported that Helen Fisher will speak at the UBC Connects series launched by Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor.
Georgia Straight
This Vancouver travel book is full of ‘quirky and weird’ stories and places you must see
Vancouver Is Awesome featured a new book “111 Places in Vancouver that You Must Not Miss” co-authored by Graeme Menzies, director of recruitment marketing and prospective student engagement at UBC.
Vancouver Is Awesome
Creating bulletproof clothes
Castanet reported that UBCO was granted $1.5 million to develop a high-tech body armour and quoted Keith Culver, director of UBCO’s Survive and Thrive Applied Research.
Castanet
UBC student celebrations
Castanet highlighted UBCO’s annual Homecoming event that will take place on September 27 and 28, and quoted Adrienne Nolan, executive director of development and alumni engagement at UBCO.
Castanet