UBC In The News
India has adopted a colonizer's approach to tribal populations
Hindustan Times highlighted a study led by Richard Schuster, a former UBC postdoctoral fellow in forestry, on the critical role of Indigenous-managed lands on plant and animal diversity.
Hindustan Times
Many Canadian-invented patents not staying with Canadians, study finds
CBC mentioned a study co-authored by Nancy Gallini, professor emeritus at Vancouver School of Economics, about the role of patents and patent policy.
CBC
Canada names new China envoy amid damaged relations
The Associated Press quoted Wenran Jiang, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, about the recent appointment of Dominic Barton as ambassador to China.
The Financial Post also quoted Yves Tiberghien, political science professor and director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, on the same topic.
Associated Press via Yahoo, KSL and Financial Post
Indigenous women in Canada are still being sterilized without their consent
Holly McKenzie, with the interdisciplinary studies program at UBC, spoke about discriminatory practices in reproductive health care for Indigenous women.
Vice
Marine heat wave off coast of British Columbia concerns scientists
The Canadian Press spoke to Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC, about “the blob” phenomenon, a mass of warm water in the Pacific Ocean.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CTV, National Post, CityNews, The Star (subscription), Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province
CBD oil is seen as a magic elixir — but the jury is still out on its medical effectiveness
CBC interviewed M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the medical effectiveness of cannabidiol.
CBC
When student housing was hard to come by in Vancouver
CBC quoted former UBC housing director Michael Davis, about rising costs of student housing.
CBC
U.S. trade deal with Japan may cost Canadian farmers a tariff edge
Yves Tiberghien, political science professor and director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, gave comments about the trade deal between the U.S. and Japan.
CBC
Virtue and Moir's Rock the Rink tour not paying Special Olympics participants
Andrea Bundon, a professor at the UBC school of kinesiology, commented on the Special Olympics.
National Post
What happened to the smog days of summer?
Chris Carlsten, a professor of medicine and head of respiratory medicine at UBC, gave comments about the effect of diesel exhaust emission on human health.
The Star (subscription)
Patient travel costs a 'huge public health issue'
Jude Kornelsen, co-director of UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research, spoke about medical travel costs.
The Tyee
Stem cell treatments: Miracle cures or dangerous experiments?
Katharine Sedivy-Haley, a PhD candidate at UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, wrote an article about stem cell treatments.
The Conversation
Defining rare disorders: A profile of Judith Hall
The Scientist featured Judith Hall, a professor emerita at UBC’s department of pediatrics and medical genetics, for her work in gene mutations responsible for many rare diseases.
The Scientist
Three Vancouver events to get you thinking about democracy
The Tyee featured an event series hosted by UBC’s Centre for Community Engaged Learning, which aims to strengthen democracy.
The Tyee
UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research
Black Press Media reported that UBCO was granted $1.5 million under the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security program.
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News, Vernon Morning Star
UBCO continues growth
Castanet highlighted UBCO’s growth and quoted the deputy registrar Fred Vogt, deputy vice-chancellor and principal Deborah Buszard and Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor.
Castanet