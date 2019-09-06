UBC In The News
An astronaut reared the world's highest-flying birds
Media highlighted a UBC study that looked at how birds can fly in oxygen-poor conditions.
The Atlantic, Daily Mail, The Times (subscription)
Teen birth-control use may be linked to depression later in life: UBC study
Huffington Post highlighted a UBC psychology study which found the link between oral contraceptive use during adolescence and long-term vulnerability to depression. Study author Christine Anderl was interviewed.
Huffington Post
If money can’t buy taste, best not to flaunt it
Financial Times mentioned a UBC study which found a link between wealth, education and musical taste.
Financial Times
Worried about climate change? Here's what to ask political candidate
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about Canada’s commitment to the Aichi biodiversity targets.
Chatelaine
What the health?! Spanish health authorities issue alert after children develop 'werewolf syndrome'
Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, spoke about hypertrichosis.
Yahoo
Canada names new China envoy amid damaged relations
Wenran Jiang, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the recent appointment of Dominic Barton as ambassador to China.
The Tribune (India)
Ottawa ordered to compensate First Nations children impacted by on-reserve child welfare system
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about child welfare system on First Nations children and families.
CBC
UBC physician calls for safe drug supply
The Early Edition interviewed Derek Chang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of family practice, about decriminalization of drugs.
CBC
B.C. enters second phase of plan to force patients onto cheaper versions of biologic drugs
Brian Bressler, a professor at UBC’s division of gastroenterology, gave comments about biosimilar drugs.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. schools deal with vaping issues
Global interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at the school of nursing, about the rise in electronic cigarette use among adolescents.
Global (0:20 mark)
Boeing 737 Max 8 ban extended to holiday season — how will that impact flights?
Tae Hoon Oum, a professor emeritus at the Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the Boeing 737 Max 8 ban.
Global
Boris Johnson's brother resigns as MP
Yves Tiberghien, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was interviewed about Jo Johnson’s resignation amid Brexit debates.
CTV (0:27 mark)
Hong Kong offers withdrawal of extradition bill, but protests likely to continue
Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC, gave comments about the withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, The Post
A lifetime of collecting comes together in the Chung Collection
Postmedia featured a collection of historical items in Canadian history by Wallace Chung, a professor emeritus at the faculty of medicine. The collection was donated to UBC.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC Okanagan women’s softball gets good first-step in season-opener
Media reported on UBCO Heat’s first ever Western Collegiate Softball Association season and quoted Joni Frei, head softball coach.
Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News, Daily Courier