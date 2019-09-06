UBC In The News

An astronaut reared the world's highest-flying birds

Media highlighted a UBC study that looked at how birds can fly in oxygen-poor conditions.
Teen birth-control use may be linked to depression later in life: UBC study

Huffington Post highlighted a UBC psychology study which found the link between oral contraceptive use during adolescence and long-term vulnerability to depression. Study author Christine Anderl was interviewed.
If money can’t buy taste, best not to flaunt it

Financial Times mentioned a UBC study which found a link between wealth, education and musical taste.
Worried about climate change? Here's what to ask political candidate

Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about Canada’s commitment to the Aichi biodiversity targets.
What the health?! Spanish health authorities issue alert after children develop 'werewolf syndrome'

Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, spoke about hypertrichosis.
Canada names new China envoy amid damaged relations

Wenran Jiang, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the recent appointment of Dominic Barton as ambassador to China.
Ottawa ordered to compensate First Nations children impacted by on-reserve child welfare system

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about child welfare system on First Nations children and families.
UBC physician calls for safe drug supply

The Early Edition interviewed Derek Chang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of family practice, about decriminalization of drugs.
B.C. enters second phase of plan to force patients onto cheaper versions of biologic drugs

Brian Bressler, a professor at UBC’s division of gastroenterology, gave comments about biosimilar drugs.
B.C. schools deal with vaping issues

Global interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at the school of nursing, about the rise in electronic cigarette use among adolescents.
Boeing 737 Max 8 ban extended to holiday season — how will that impact flights?

Tae Hoon Oum, a professor emeritus at the Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the Boeing 737 Max 8 ban.
Boris Johnson's brother resigns as MP

Yves Tiberghien, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was interviewed about Jo Johnson’s resignation amid Brexit debates.
Hong Kong offers withdrawal of extradition bill, but protests likely to continue

Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC, gave comments about the withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong.
Thousands of B.C.’s endangered whitebark pine logged on private land

Sally Aitken, a professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences, spoke about logging of endangered whitebark pine trees.
A lifetime of collecting comes together in the Chung Collection

Postmedia featured a collection of historical items in Canadian history by Wallace Chung, a professor emeritus at the faculty of medicine. The collection was donated to UBC.
UBC Okanagan women’s softball gets good first-step in season-opener

Media reported on UBCO Heat’s first ever Western Collegiate Softball Association season and quoted Joni Frei, head softball coach.
