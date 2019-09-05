UBC In The News
Scientists discover three new viruses that infect endangered salmon
Media highlighted a UBC study on the risks viruses pose to salmon health and mentioned the lead author Gideon Mordecai from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.
Forbes, Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver Is Awesome, Richmond News
Research, personalized medicine help increase B.C. survival rates from blood cancers
Postmedia mentioned a UBC study which found a link between insulin levels and pancreatic cancer.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal
Walmart dodged up to $2.6 billion in U.S. tax through a “fictitious” Chinese entity, former executive says
Wei Cui, an expert in tax law and a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, gave comments about a document that reveals evidence of Walmart’s tax avoidance.
Quartz
Ottawa ready if First Nations, B.C. can’t produce caribou conservation plan soon
Tara Martin, a professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences, spoke about habitat protection for endangered species.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Experiencing secret splendour aboard the MV Cascadia in Haida Gwaii
Wade Davis, a professor at UBC’s department of anthropology, was mentioned in an article about a voyage to Haida Gwaii.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Vancouver housing sales rise while prices fall to 27-month low
Tsur Somerville, a professor at Sauder School of Business, commented on the price drop and sales recovery in Greater Vancouver’s housing market.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
For young Canadian families, the financial pressures have never been greater
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the economic challenges facing young people.
The Star
Multiple challenges making it harder to retire in B.C.
Kevin Milligan, a professor at Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the challenges of saving money for retirement.
Business in Vancouver
Behind every bad dog there’s an awful owner
North Shore News mentioned Victoria Shroff, an animal law specialist and adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, in an article about dog owners’ responsibility.
North Shore News
Owner of site that's contaminated Burrard Inlet for years now wants a tax break
Roger Beckie, a professor at UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, gave comments about the presence of creosote in the Burrard Inlet.
The Tyee
We must make drug decriminalization a federal election issue
Derek Chang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of family practice, wrote an op-ed about decriminalization of drugs.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Guardian, Montreal Gazette, Chronicle Herald
Six tips to achieve a highly cited article
Mohamed Elgendi, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, and an adjunct professor of electrical and computer engineering, wrote an article about ways to improve citation rates for research publications.
University Affairs
First 5K Rainforest Trail Run through Burnaby's Central Park gears up for Sept. 29
Postmedia featured the Rainforest Trail Run and interviewed the event organizer Rosalin Miles, a research associate in Indigenous studies at UBC’s school of kinesiology.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC doubles student fundraising target to help realize more student potential
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor, announced a $100 million investment in student scholarships and financial support.
Voice Online, Daily Courier
Micro-unit living now the newest UBC student residence option
Daily Hive featured UBC’s new 140-square-foot nano suites and quoted Andrew Parr, managing director of student housing and hospitality services.
Daily Hive
The new $22-million UBC bus loop is finally complete
Daily Hive reported on UBC’s new high-capacity bus exchange.
Daily Hive
UBC Welcome Back BBQ features unparalleled lineup
Daily Hive featured UBC’s 35th annual Welcome Back BBQ event, which will be held September 13.
Daily Hive
This is how UBC’s landscapers maintain 172 hectares of gardens
Vancouver Is Awesome highlighted UBC’s gardens and mentioned Grazyna Rougeau, Collin Varner, Stacey Ewert, Jeff Nulty and Jenniffer Sheel from UBC building operations
Vancouver Is Awesome
Student takeover: 700 UBC Okanagan first years explore Big White
Hundreds of new UBCO students took a trip to Big White Ski Resort as part of the orientation program.
Kelowna Capital News
UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men’s soccer
Media reported on UBCO Heat’s men’s soccer victory at Canada West.
Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News, Daily Courier