Scientists discover three new viruses that infect endangered salmon

Media highlighted a UBC study on the risks viruses pose to salmon health and mentioned the lead author Gideon Mordecai from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.
Research, personalized medicine help increase B.C. survival rates from blood cancers

Postmedia mentioned a UBC study which found a link between insulin levels and pancreatic cancer.
Walmart dodged up to $2.6 billion in U.S. tax through a “fictitious” Chinese entity, former executive says

Wei Cui, an expert in tax law and a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, gave comments about a document that reveals evidence of Walmart’s tax avoidance.
Ottawa ready if First Nations, B.C. can’t produce caribou conservation plan soon

Tara Martin, a professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences, spoke about habitat protection for endangered species.
Experiencing secret splendour aboard the MV Cascadia in Haida Gwaii

Wade Davis, a professor at UBC’s department of anthropology, was mentioned in an article about a voyage to Haida Gwaii.
Vancouver housing sales rise while prices fall to 27-month low

Tsur Somerville, a professor at Sauder School of Business, commented on the price drop and sales recovery in Greater Vancouver’s housing market.
For young Canadian families, the financial pressures have never been greater

Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the economic challenges facing young people.
Multiple challenges making it harder to retire in B.C.

Kevin Milligan, a professor at Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the challenges of saving money for retirement.
Behind every bad dog there’s an awful owner

North Shore News mentioned Victoria Shroff, an animal law specialist and adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, in an article about dog owners’ responsibility.
Owner of site that's contaminated Burrard Inlet for years now wants a tax break

Roger Beckie, a professor at UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, gave comments about the presence of creosote in the Burrard Inlet.
We must make drug decriminalization a federal election issue

Derek Chang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of family practice, wrote an op-ed about decriminalization of drugs.
Six tips to achieve a highly cited article

Mohamed Elgendi, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, and an adjunct professor of electrical and computer engineering, wrote an article about ways to improve citation rates for research publications.
First 5K Rainforest Trail Run through Burnaby's Central Park gears up for Sept. 29

Postmedia featured the Rainforest Trail Run and interviewed the event organizer Rosalin Miles, a research associate in Indigenous studies at UBC’s school of kinesiology.
UBC doubles student fundraising target to help realize more student potential

Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor, announced a $100 million investment in student scholarships and financial support.
Micro-unit living now the newest UBC student residence option

Daily Hive featured UBC’s new 140-square-foot nano suites and quoted Andrew Parr, managing director of student housing and hospitality services.
The new $22-million UBC bus loop is finally complete

Daily Hive reported on UBC’s new high-capacity bus exchange.
UBC Welcome Back BBQ features unparalleled lineup

Daily Hive featured UBC’s 35th annual Welcome Back BBQ event, which will be held September 13.
This is how UBC’s landscapers maintain 172 hectares of gardens

Vancouver Is Awesome highlighted UBC’s gardens and mentioned Grazyna Rougeau, Collin Varner, Stacey Ewert, Jeff Nulty and Jenniffer Sheel from UBC building operations
Student takeover: 700 UBC Okanagan first years explore Big White

Hundreds of new UBCO students took a trip to Big White Ski Resort as part of the orientation program.
UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men’s soccer

Media reported on UBCO Heat’s men’s soccer victory at Canada West.
