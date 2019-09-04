UBC In The News
This astronaut raised geese to study their hearts. The birds stole hers.
Media highlighted a UBC study that looked at how birds can fly in oxygen-poor conditions. Researchers Jessica Meir, Julia York, Douglas Altshuler and William Milsom from the faculty of science were quoted.
Washington Post, SF Gate and CBC
Facebook considers hiding ‘likes’ from people’s news feeds
Yahoo highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC researchers about how envy can contribute to depressive symptoms and anxiety on Facebook.
Yahoo
If dugong die out, it will be indictment on us all
Asia Times mentioned a UBC paper from the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries about dugong distribution and abundance.
Asia Times
Bosses who do not believe in gender bias seen hiring fewer women
Singapore’s Today Online featured a new UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion decisions. “Our evidence suggests that when people recognize women might face barriers, they are more able to put aside their own biases,” said study author Toni Schmader, Canada Research Chair in social psychology at UBC.
Today Online
How to get people to eat bugs and drink sewage
A Conversation article mentioned research by UBC psychology professor Mark Schaller, about the correlation between pathogen transmission and collectivism.
The Conversation
5 myths about pedestrian collisions that could be making it harder to end road deaths
The Star highlighted UBC research which found that cell phone use affected pedestrians’ walking behaviour.
The Star (subscription)
Renovating existing homes can accommodate newcomers better than building new rentals
Postmedia mentioned a study by Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about carbon dioxide emissions from new construction.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun and The Province
World Bank to investigate if China loan funded Muslim detention camps
The New York Times mentioned a report written by Shawn Zhang, a student at Peter A. Allard School of Law, in an article about possible links between a World Bank loan and Xinjiang’s human rights crisis.
New York Times (subscription) and Medium
School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers
The Canadian Press quoted James Ellis, a professor at the department of educational studies, about B.C. teachers’ salary.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CityNews, Times Colonist, Vancouver Courierand Vancouver Is Awesome
Fault line under Strait of Georgia could cause 6.0 earthquake off Sunshine Coast, research finds
CBC mentioned new research by Reid Merrill and Michael Bostock from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, which found a fault line off the coast of Vancouver that could trigger a 6.0 magnitude earthquake.
CBC
As young couples move back home, what are the potential pitfalls?
Nathan Lauster, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, gave comments about the trend of couples living with their parents to save money.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. man launches class-action lawsuit over hip implant
Bas Masri, head of UBC’s department of orthopaedics, was quoted about metal-based hip implants.
CTV
‘For every benefit, there is a similar kind of cost’: Kai Chan
Global interviewed Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about global warming and increasing extreme weather events.
Global
Open communication, curiosity key to talking about bullying: expert
Amori Mikami, a professor in the department of psychology spoke about bullying and peer pressure.
News 1130
No quick fix for B.C.'s high gas prices after BCUC Inquiry
Werner Antweiler, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about gasoline pricing and tax relief.
News 1130
Rideshare could put a dent in Vancouver's high level of carshare usage
Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Daily Hive about how the introduction of ride-hailing can affect carsharing service.
Daily Hive
A Canadian politician said climate change can benefit the country and got burned on Twitter
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about the impact of climate change.
Narcity
TIFF: Netflix and streaming means Canadian feature films struggle to find audience
Diane Burgess, a lecturer at UBC’s faculty of arts, wrote an article about the effect of streaming services on Canadian filmmakers.
The Conversation
Surprising momentum but meagre outcomes from the G7
Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research, wrote an article about the G7 summit outcomes.
East Asia Forum
Use timber in large-scale building projects
Brock Commons Tallwood House, an 18-storey residence at UBC, was mentioned in a Toronto Sun article about use of timber as a construction material for large-scale building projects.
Toronto Sun
UBC president announces $100M in student financial support
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor, announced a $100 million investment in student scholarships and financial support.
Fairchild TV, Sing Tao, Kelowna Capital News and BC Local News
Family of first Indigenous teacher in B.C. is subject of new book
Jean Barman, a professor emerita at the department of educational studies, wrote a new book about the family life of the first Indigenous woman in B.C. to become a school principal in Abbotsford.
Abbotsford News
Turning the page
Pique mentioned the UBC Library for its up-to-date archives of electronic material and spoke to Susan Parker, the university librarian.
Pique