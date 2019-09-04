UBC In The News

This astronaut raised geese to study their hearts. The birds stole hers.

Media highlighted a UBC study that looked at how birds can fly in oxygen-poor conditions. Researchers Jessica Meir, Julia York, Douglas Altshuler and William Milsom from the faculty of science were quoted.
Washington PostSF Gate and CBC

Facebook considers hiding ‘likes’ from people’s news feeds

Yahoo highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC researchers about how envy can contribute to depressive symptoms and anxiety on Facebook.
Yahoo

If dugong die out, it will be indictment on us all

Asia Times mentioned a UBC paper from the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries about dugong distribution and abundance.
Asia Times

Bosses who do not believe in gender bias seen hiring fewer women

Singapore’s Today Online featured a new UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion decisions. “Our evidence suggests that when people recognize women might face barriers, they are more able to put aside their own biases,” said study author Toni Schmader, Canada Research Chair in social psychology at UBC.
Today Online

How to get people to eat bugs and drink sewage

A Conversation article mentioned research by UBC psychology professor Mark Schaller, about the correlation between pathogen transmission and collectivism.
The Conversation

5 myths about pedestrian collisions that could be making it harder to end road deaths

The Star highlighted UBC research which found that cell phone use affected pedestrians’ walking behaviour.
The Star (subscription)

Renovating existing homes can accommodate newcomers better than building new rentals

Postmedia mentioned a study by Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about carbon dioxide emissions from new construction.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun and The Province

World Bank to investigate if China loan funded Muslim detention camps

The New York Times mentioned a report written by Shawn Zhang, a student at Peter A. Allard School of Law, in an article about possible links between a World Bank loan and Xinjiang’s human rights crisis.
New York Times (subscription) and Medium

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

The Canadian Press quoted James Ellis, a professor at the department of educational studies, about B.C. teachers’ salary.
The Canadian Press via CBCCityNewsTimes ColonistVancouver Courierand Vancouver Is Awesome

Fault line under Strait of Georgia could cause 6.0 earthquake off Sunshine Coast, research finds

CBC mentioned new research by Reid Merrill and Michael Bostock from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, which found a fault line off the coast of Vancouver that could trigger a 6.0 magnitude earthquake.
CBC

As young couples move back home, what are the potential pitfalls?

Nathan Lauster, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, gave comments about the trend of couples living with their parents to save money.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

B.C. man launches class-action lawsuit over hip implant

Bas Masri, head of UBC’s department of orthopaedics, was quoted about metal-based hip implants.
CTV

‘For every benefit, there is a similar kind of cost’: Kai Chan

Global interviewed Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about global warming and increasing extreme weather events.
Global

Open communication, curiosity key to talking about bullying: expert

Amori Mikami, a professor in the department of psychology spoke about bullying and peer pressure.
News 1130

No quick fix for B.C.'s high gas prices after BCUC Inquiry

Werner Antweiler, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about gasoline pricing and tax relief.
News 1130

Rideshare could put a dent in Vancouver's high level of carshare usage

Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Daily Hive about how the introduction of ride-hailing can affect carsharing service.
Daily Hive

A Canadian politician said climate change can benefit the country and got burned on Twitter

Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about the impact of climate change.
Narcity

TIFF: Netflix and streaming means Canadian feature films struggle to find audience

Diane Burgess, a lecturer at UBC’s faculty of arts, wrote an article about the effect of streaming services on Canadian filmmakers.
The Conversation

Surprising momentum but meagre outcomes from the G7

Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research, wrote an article about the G7 summit outcomes.
East Asia Forum

Use timber in large-scale building projects

Brock Commons Tallwood House, an 18-storey residence at UBC, was mentioned in a Toronto Sun article about use of timber as a construction material for large-scale building projects.
Toronto Sun

UBC president announces $100M in student financial support

Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor, announced a $100 million investment in student scholarships and financial support.
Fairchild TVSing TaoKelowna Capital News and BC Local News

Family of first Indigenous teacher in B.C. is subject of new book

Jean Barman, a professor emerita at the department of educational studies, wrote a new book about the family life of the first Indigenous woman in B.C. to become a school principal in Abbotsford.
Abbotsford News

Turning the page

Pique mentioned the UBC Library for its up-to-date archives of electronic material and spoke to Susan Parker, the university librarian.
Pique