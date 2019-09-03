UBC In The News
These high-flying geese are 'the astronauts of the bird world'
The New York Times highlighted a UBC study which found that bar-headed geese are able to fly at very high altitudes for hours at a time, thanks to their ability to use oxygen more efficiently. The work was done by Jessica Meir, an astronaut and physiologist and Julia York, a UBC science alumna.
New York Times (subscription)
Rise of sex robots stokes fears of possible domestic violence spike - Report
Sputnik highlighted a study by Judy Illes and Farhad Udwadia from UBC’s faculty of medicine about ethical concerns around sex robots.
Sputnik
Teen birth control pill use linked to adult depression, but don’t ditch them yet: experts
Global featured a UBC psychology study which found a link between oral contraceptive use during adolescence and long-term vulnerability to depression. Study author Christine Anderl was interviewed for the story.
Global
Death row dog
CBC interviewed Victoria Shroff, an animal law specialist and adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about animal rights and a case involving a dangerous dog facing euthanization.
CBC (21:45 mark)
The science behind the smell of fall
Egan Davis, an instructor at UBC’s horticulture training program was quoted in an article about the smell of fall and emotions it triggers.
CBC
Science looks beyond the pine beetle to a landscape of pests in B.C. forests
Allan Carroll, director of the forest science program in the department of forest and conservation sciences, gave comments about the beetle population and management of B.C. forests.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun and The Province
Canada could slow the accelerating nuclear arms race
M. V. Ramana and Lauren Borja, from the school of public policy and global affairs, wrote an article about the nuclear arms race.
The Conversation
We need to make mental-health conversations part of daily school activity
Muffy Greenaway, a psychiatry clinical instructor at UBC, wrote an op-ed about the importance of child and youth mental health.
Vancouver Sun
BACK TO SCHOOL: UBC students move into new micro units as waitlist grows for on-campus living
Media highlighted UBC’s new 140-square-foot nano suites and quoted Andrew Parr, managing director of student housing and hospitality services, David Kiloh, director of housing facilities, and Paul Kershaw, a professor at the school of population and public health.
CBC, CTV, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Ming Pao and News 1130
UBC ramps up mental health services as students go back to school
Postmedia highlighted UBC’s free mental health services for students and quoted Patty Hambler, director of health promotion and education at student services.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun and The Province
UBCO welcomes new year
Media featured UBCO’s welcoming ceremony and mentioned a special funding announcement to be made by Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor.
Castanet and Daily Courier
It’s almost moving day at UBC Okanagan
Media reported that hundreds of UBCO Heat student athletes, staff and volunteers will help students move into new rooms for the school year.
Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News and Daily Courier