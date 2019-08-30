UBC In The News
Is gender bias really impacting the hiring of women in STEM
Media highlighted a new UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion and hiring of women. “Our evidence suggests that when people recognize women might face barriers, they are more able to put aside their own biases,” said study author Toni Schmader, Canada Research Chair in social psychology at UBC.
Forbes
UBC study shows link between teenage oral contraceptive use and depression in adulthood
Media highlighted a UBC psychology study which found the link between oral contraceptive use during adolescence and long-term vulnerability to depression. Study authors Christine Anderl and Frances Chen were quoted.
Radio Canada, News 1130 and Georgia Straight
‘Value of Trees’ event to be held in South Surrey
Peace Arch News spoke to Lorien Nesbitt, a professor of urban forestry at UBC, about her research on urban forestry in Surrey.
Black Press Media via Peace Arch News, Surrey Now-Leader and BC Local News
Why signing your kid up for team activities is a great idea, according to new study
Romper featured a UBC study on the positive effect team sports have on preteens’ mental health and quoted the lead author Eva Oberle, a professor at the school of population and public health.
Romper
Upset about Amazon wildfires? There's something you can do
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, spoke about the difference individuals can make to ease the burden on the Amazon rainforest.
CBC
With Uber on the way, Metro Vancouver taxi boundaries called into question
Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about eliminating municipal taxi zones.
CBC
Province won't take action until Chatham-Kent state of emergency is lifted, says MPP
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, spoke about taking a proactive approach on climate change as a voter.
CBC
Hudson’s Bay Company to sell Lord and Taylor to Le Tote for nearly $100M
Kai Li, a professor of finance at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the acquisition agreement between Hudson’s Bay Company and Le Tote.
The Canadian Press via Global, Kamloops Matters and Castanet
Using psychedelics to treat mental disorders
Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed on Danielle Smith Show about treating mental health issues using psychedelic drugs.
Global
Gas pricing-inquiry report ordered by B.C. gov't to be delivered Friday
Werner Antweiler, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the provincial gasoline pricing.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun and The Province
The Amazon is approaching a tipping point
The Arlene Bynon Show interviewed John Innes, dean of the faculty of forestry, to discuss the ongoing fires and deforestation affecting the Amazon rainforest.
SiriusXM
What Asia can expect from the G7
Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research, wrote an article about how G7 summit would affect Asia.
East Asia Forum
SkyTrain expansion project moves closer thanks to UBC funds
Globe and Mail reported on UBC’s contribution in the SkyTrain extension project and quoted Michael White, associate vice-president for campus and community planning.
Globe and Mail (subscription)