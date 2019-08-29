UBC In The News
Teen birth control use linked to depression risk in adulthood
Media highlighted a UBC psychology study which found the link between oral contraceptive use during adolescence and long-term vulnerability to depression. Study authors Christine Anderl and Frances Chen were quoted.
Science Magazine, Daily Mail, The Sun, Metro, CBC, CTV, Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now Leader, Victoria News and Kelowna Capital News
First report of superconductivity in a nickel oxide material
Science Magazine quoted George Sawatzky, a professor in the faculty of science, in an article about the first nickel oxide material that shows clear signs of superconductivity.
Science Magazine
Is September gold's month to shine?
The Street mentioned a study co-conducted by Maurice Levi, a professor emeritus at UBC Sauder School of Business, about the role of seasonal affective disorder in the seasonal variation of stock market returns.
The Street
Mental health is for rich people
Vice mentioned a UBC study by Joseph Puyat, a professor at the school of population and public health, which examined how often individuals diagnosed with depression receive minimally adequate treatment.
Vice
Soil’s microbial market shows the ruthless side of forest
Quanta Magazine highlighted a study by Suzanne Simard, professor of forest ecology at UBC, about communications between tree species in the field.
Quanta Magazine
'My world just crumbled': the untold wreckage of concussions in surfing
The Guardian highlighted an analysis by Nikolaus Dean, a UBC kinesiology PhD student, about surfers’ attitudes toward concussions in surfing.
The Guardian
With the fires still raging, how soon could this be combated or is there too much damage?
Daybreak South with Chris Walker and Scott Thompson Show interviewed Karen Hodges, a professor of conservation ecology at UBCO’s department of biology, about the Amazon rainforest fires.
CBC (2:05 mark) and Global (14:30 mark)
'I actually had to call in sick': Why seasonal allergies are getting worse for city dwellers
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on allergy prevalence among Canadians.
CBC
Is ride-hailing a ‘mixed blessing’?
Erez Aloni, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke on the Simi Sara Show about his concerns around ride-hailing.
Global (2:10 mark)
Real cities give their people places to pee
Emily Scoular, a recent UBC graduate with a master’s in architecture, commented on the lack of public washrooms in Vancouver.
The Tyee
Taking the pill as a teenager may have long-lasting effect on depression risk
Christine Anderl and Frances Chen from UBC’s department of psychology wrote an article about their study on oral contraceptive use during adolescence.
The Conversation
Hockey buzz building as UBC preps to host NCAA power Wisconsin Badgers
Postmedia reported that the UBC Thunderbirds will host the Wisconsin Badgers for a pair of exhibition contests and quoted Sven Butenschon, head coach of the men’s hockey program.
CTV, Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun and The Province
‘I’ve been there at the abyss’: UBC president shares personal mental health journey
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor, spoke to Global about his personal struggles with depression and supports available for UBC students.
Global