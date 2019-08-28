UBC In The News
They called an UberPool and found love
San Francisco Chronicle highlighted a UBC study by Gillian Sandstrom and Elizabeth Dunn, professors at the department of psychology, about the positive effect of social interactions.
San Francisco Chronicle
Gender bias in hiring continues
Media highlighted a new UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion decisions. “If a decision was made that you feel may have been based on some kind of bias, have that conversation to ask why,” said study author Toni Schmader, Canada Research Chair in social psychology at UBC.
The Tribune, Asia One and CBC
Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests
Media featured a new UBC study on the nutritional profile of foods consumed during school hours and quoted the lead author Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a postdoctoral research fellow in the faculty of land and food systems.
CBC, Babygaga and Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now Leader, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Explainer: Why the RBI approved a record Rs 1.76 trillion transfer to the Modi government
Scroll.in mentioned a study led by Amartya Lahiri, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about Reserve Bank of India.
Scroll.in
Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in BC: experts
The Canadian Press spoke to Michael Curry, a clinical professor at UBC’s department of emergency medicine, about how Oklahoma’s opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson may affect B.C.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CTV, CityNews, National Post and Times Colonist
Hong Kong: Split emerges in Chinese-Canadian community amid protests
Josephine Chiu-Duke, a professor in the department of Asian studies, commented on the erosion of the “one country, two systems” agreement between Hong Kong and China.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Global, CTV, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province and CityNews
Vancouver broadcaster resigns after outcry over Hong Kong remarks
Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC, commented on the recent resignation of an on-air columnist at Fairchild Radio after making controversial remarks about the Hong Kong protests.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
E-scooter abandonment issues have cities scrambling to get problem under control
Alex Bigazzi, a professor of civil engineering and the school of community and regional planning at UBC, gave comments about electric scooters in cities.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun and The Province
Punky's execution stayed as owner takes run at the Supreme Court of Canada
Victoria Shroff, animal law specialist and adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, is preparing an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in a landmark case involving a dangerous dog that is facing euthanization.
CBC, The Star, CTV, TVA, CityTV, Daily Hive and Vancouver is Awesome
Sex robots increase the potential for gender-based violence
Judy Illes and Farhad Udwadia from the faculty of medicine wrote an article about ethical concerns around sex robots.
The Conversation
Make sure your garbage does not become a fatal picnic for bears
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote an article about ways to address the problems with bears in urban environments.
Georgia Straight
Hoop dreams: UBC student's story to be told by Hollywood
A renowned Hollywood screenwriter will be producing a story about UBC Thunderbirds basketball player Charles Dai.
CTV