UBC In The News
Smaller homes could make us happier
Globe and Mail quoted Elizabeth Dunn, a professor at the department of psychology, on her findings that showed homes make people happy when they help foster positive social connections.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Health hacks
Daily Mail highlighted a UBC psychology study on the calming effect of the scent of a romantic partner.
Daily Mail
It turns out that melting glaciers can sequester carbon, according to UBC postdoctoral fellow's research paper
Georgia Straight highlighted a UBC paper on the significance of glacial freshwater and quoted the lead author Kyra A. St. Pierre, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
Georgia Straight
Environmentalists filmed Iran's vanishing cheetahs. Now they could be executed for spying
Cole Burton, a professor at UBC’s department of forest resources management, commented on using camera traps to study wildlife.
Washington Post and Independent
Vancouver environmental society hits 50-year mark trying to save planet through local action
David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, was quoted in an article about environmental activism.
CBC
Beyond the buzz and bother: Making a case for wasps
Katie Marshall, a professor at the Biodiversity Research Centre, spoke to CBC about wasps as pest control.
CBC
Counter-protests against pro-Hong Kong demonstrators may reflect Chinese state influence
CBC Radio interviewed Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC, about the pro-China counter-protests against Hong Kong demonstrators.
CBC
Surfers off Canada’s West Coast face significant risks of concussions
Nikolaus Dean, a UBC kinesiology PhD student, was quoted about his research on surfers’ attitudes toward concussions in surfing.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Jody Wilson-Raybould says she still can’t talk about ‘inaccurate accounts’ of SNC-Lavalin affair
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on Trudeau’s waiver of confidence in the SNC-Lavalin affair.
The Star (subscription)