UBC In The News
Power Shift: UBC-led technology traps carbon emissions in mine waste
Bloomberg interviewed Greg Dipple, a professor at UBC’s Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining, to discuss UBC-led research to trap greenhouse gas emissions in mine tailings.
Bloomberg
World powers increasingly see icy Arctic as a hot property
Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, gave comments about the idea of purchasing Greenland.
ABC
Meet SCAD, a major cause of heart attacks in women 50 and under
Jacqueline Saw, a clinical professor in the division of cardiology, spoke to SELF about the correlation between fibromuscular dysplasia and spontaneous coronary artery dissection.
SELF
As forest fires rage, experts worry about the future of the Amazon
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, spoke about the importance of Amazon’s exchange of water with the atmosphere.
CBC
Amazon rainforest fires called a 'very serious threat' but misinformation is going viral
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the effect of Amazon rainforest fires on local air quality and public health.
CBC
Vancouver handing developers carte blanche for rezoning, lawyer says
Patrick Condon, UBC chair in landscape and livable environments, spoke about the zoning practices in Vancouver.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
China would benefit most from billion-dollar, 700-km highway through Canadian Arctic, critics say
Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, gave comments in an article about the proposed road connecting Yellowknife to the Arctic Coast.
National Post
Will a labour dispute disrupt your child's school year?
Charles Ungerleider, a UBC professor emeritus of educational studies, commented on the effect of ongoing negotiations between BC teachers and the government on students.
News 1130
Proper cannabis consumption changed my life for the better
Daily Hive mentioned Zach Walsh, a professor at UBCO’s department of psychology, in an article about cannabis consumption.
Daily Hive
Punky the dog gets temporary stay of execution
Vancouver is Awesome quoted Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the fight to save a dog on death row following a B.C. Court of Appeal decision.
Vancouver is Awesome
Cloverdale town hall addresses climate change and loss of biodiversity
Cloverdale town hall invited Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, to present on the environment and climate change.
Peace Arch News
It’s complicated — Our relationship with Instagram and nature
The Tyee featured Tory Michak, a UBC alumna with a master’s in landscape architecture, for her thesis on the coexistence of Instagram and wilderness.
The Tyee