UBC In The News
Fluoride and IQ? What is the link, what this study says
Forbes highlighted a study co-conducted by Bruce Lanphear from the department of pediatrics about the association between average daily fluoride intake and IQ scores.
Forbes
Melting glaciers are having an unexpectedly positive effect on carbon dioxide
Inverse featured a UBC paper on the significance of glacial freshwater and quoted the lead author Kyra A. St. Pierre, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
Inverse
If your kid is struggling in school, music lessons may be the key
Kidspot featured research led by Peter Gouzouasis, a professor of music education in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, which found that students who take music courses perform better academically.
Kidspot
Adding vitamin D to flour ‘could prevent millions of cases of deficiency'
Irish Times highlighted a study about vitamin D fortification and quoted the lead researcher Magda Aguiar, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences.
Irish Times
Alberta open to federal ban on conversion therapy
A UBC study on conversion therapy was mentioned in the Globe and Mail.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Unrest in Hong Kong fuels speculation of spike in 're-return migration' to Canada
Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, commented on Hong Kongers’ concern for their freedoms in an article about the unrest in Hong Kong.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province and Calgary Herald
B.C. university, companies collaborating to develop next-generation battery
Media reported on the collaboration between UBCO and B.C. companies in researching a new battery.
Global, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet and Daily Courier
Archaeology uncovers buried Sts’ailes history
Agassiz-Harrison Observer featured a summer field school organized by Morgan Ritchie and Chris Springer, from UBC’s department of anthropology.
Agassiz-Harrison Observer
Summer isn't a break for kids or parents
CNN quoted a book written by Leslie Paris, a professor at UBC’s department of history, about summer camps and parental anxiety on providing their children with specialized knowledge.
CNN
Looking for a hard seltzer in Canada? Vodka soda in a can is taking the West Coast by storm
Yann Cornil, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Huffington Post about vodka soda marketing.
Huffington Post
B.C. teachers in mediated negotiations
BC Today interviewed Jason Ellis and Charles Ungerleider from the department of educational studies about the ongoing negotiations between BC teachers and the government. (5:17 and 11:08 mark)
Other articles in the Vancouver Sun and The Province quoted Jason Ellis, a professor in the department of educational studies.
CBC, The Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun and The Province
Call for seal, sea lion hunt
BC Today spoke to Carl Walters, a professor emeritus at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, to discuss hunting seals and sea lions. (29:25 mark)
CBC
Fairfield plan ‘counterintuitive’ to affordability aims, says working group member
Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, commented on Victoria’s Fairfield plan and housing affordability.
Black Press Media via BC Local News and Victoria News
UBC Okanagan partners with Blood Services Canada to educate, recruit donors
Kelowna Capital News featured a collaborative project between UBCO and the Canadian Blood Services and quoted Natalie Matthews and Laura Starchuk, from the school of nursing.
Kelowna Capital News