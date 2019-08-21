Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Amazon rainforest fires Media Advisories

A record number of fires are burning in the Amazon rainforest. UBC experts are available to comment:

Michael Brauer

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-822-9585 (e-mail first)

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Air pollution from the fires and its health effects

Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel. 604-288-9820 (Wednesday), or 778-839-9820 (Thursday)

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Larger implications in terms of reducing precipitation and potentially switching the forests to savannahs

Implications for global climate change and ecosystem services

Benjamin Freeman

Postdoctoral fellow, Biodiversity Research Centre

Tel: 778-680-5483

Email: freeman@zoology.ubc.ca

Field experiences in the Amazon, including the wildfire areas

Karen Hodges

Professor, UBC Okanagan Department of Biology

Tel: 250-807-8763

Email: karen.hodges@ubc.ca