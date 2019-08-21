UBC experts on Amazon rainforest fires

A record number of fires are burning in the Amazon rainforest. UBC experts are available to comment:
Michael Brauer
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-822-9585 (e-mail first)
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
- Air pollution from the fires and its health effects
Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel. 604-288-9820 (Wednesday), or 778-839-9820 (Thursday)
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
- Larger implications in terms of reducing precipitation and potentially switching the forests to savannahs
- Implications for global climate change and ecosystem services
Benjamin Freeman
Postdoctoral fellow, Biodiversity Research Centre
Tel: 778-680-5483
Email: freeman@zoology.ubc.ca
- Field experiences in the Amazon, including the wildfire areas
Karen Hodges
Professor, UBC Okanagan Department of Biology
Tel: 250-807-8763
Email: karen.hodges@ubc.ca
- Effects of habitat loss and fragmentation on behaviour and population dynamics
- Extinction risks