UBC in the News

Fighting a bat killer: B.C. scientists testing new way to protect against deadly fungus

CBC highlighted UBCO graduate student Leah Rensel and her work on a new approach to help bats with white nose syndrome.
CBC

Calgary supervised consumption site crime stats need context, health experts say

The Star quoted Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, and mentioned his study on supervised injection sites in the Downtown Eastside.
The Star

Prescription drug prices for Canadians without benefits shameful

Postmedia highlighted a UBC study on the affordability of prescription drugs.
Postmedia via London Free Press

Lack of racial diversity in clinical trials for cancer medication: UBC study

Georgia Straight featured a UBC study on racial diversity in cancer drug clinical trials. The study’s lead author Jonathan Loree, a professor in the department of medicine, was quoted.
Georgia Straight

Why B.C.'s wait for ride-hailing services may stretch even longer

Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about B.C.’s ride-hailing regulations.
Bloomberg

Rajnath Singh's nuclear tweet surprises few experts

M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about India’s NFU policy on nuclear weapons.
The Telegraph (India)

'What fishing season?': Local First Nations worry about state of fishing in Fraser River

Scott Hinch, director of the natural resources conservation program at UBC, commented on the environmental problems facing salmon stocks.
CBC

After surviving Tiananmen, Hong Kong protester continues the fight for pro-democracy

Josephine Chiu-Duke and Leo Shin, professors at the department of Asian studies, were quoted in an article about the Hong Kong protests.
CBC

Peak noise measured inside SkyTrain cars louder than a construction site

Hugh Davies, a professor at the school of population and public health, spoke about the negative effect of loud noises on hearing.
CBC

Canadians in Hong Kong urged to vote in federal election with an eye on party policies toward territory and China

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Andrew Scheer’s call on Canadians in Hong Kong to vote in the federal election.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

'It's devastating': Local woman weighing options to save dangerous dog

CTV interviewed Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the fight to save a dog on death row following a B.C. Court of Appeal decision.
CTV

Simon Fraser University buildings at 'high risk' of damage in earthquake: Report

UBC was mentioned in Vancouver Sun for its detailed, public, seismic upgrade plan.
Vancouver Sun

UBC named one of the best academic schools in the world

UBC recently ranked second in Canada and 35th in the world by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.
Daily Hive and Narcity