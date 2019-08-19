UBC in the News
Fighting a bat killer: B.C. scientists testing new way to protect against deadly fungus
CBC highlighted UBCO graduate student Leah Rensel and her work on a new approach to help bats with white nose syndrome.
CBC
Calgary supervised consumption site crime stats need context, health experts say
The Star quoted Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, and mentioned his study on supervised injection sites in the Downtown Eastside.
The Star
Prescription drug prices for Canadians without benefits shameful
Postmedia highlighted a UBC study on the affordability of prescription drugs.
Postmedia via London Free Press
Lack of racial diversity in clinical trials for cancer medication: UBC study
Georgia Straight featured a UBC study on racial diversity in cancer drug clinical trials. The study’s lead author Jonathan Loree, a professor in the department of medicine, was quoted.
Georgia Straight
Why B.C.'s wait for ride-hailing services may stretch even longer
Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about B.C.’s ride-hailing regulations.
Bloomberg
Rajnath Singh's nuclear tweet surprises few experts
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about India’s NFU policy on nuclear weapons.
The Telegraph (India)
'What fishing season?': Local First Nations worry about state of fishing in Fraser River
Scott Hinch, director of the natural resources conservation program at UBC, commented on the environmental problems facing salmon stocks.
CBC
After surviving Tiananmen, Hong Kong protester continues the fight for pro-democracy
Josephine Chiu-Duke and Leo Shin, professors at the department of Asian studies, were quoted in an article about the Hong Kong protests.
CBC
Peak noise measured inside SkyTrain cars louder than a construction site
Hugh Davies, a professor at the school of population and public health, spoke about the negative effect of loud noises on hearing.
CBC
Canadians in Hong Kong urged to vote in federal election with an eye on party policies toward territory and China
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Andrew Scheer’s call on Canadians in Hong Kong to vote in the federal election.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
'It's devastating': Local woman weighing options to save dangerous dog
CTV interviewed Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the fight to save a dog on death row following a B.C. Court of Appeal decision.
CTV
Simon Fraser University buildings at 'high risk' of damage in earthquake: Report
UBC was mentioned in Vancouver Sun for its detailed, public, seismic upgrade plan.
Vancouver Sun