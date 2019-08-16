UBC In The News
Why amateur investors are better off picking stocks at random
Yahoo highlighted a new UBC study on amateur stock investors and quoted David Hardisty and Yann Cornil, study authors and professors at UBC Sauder School of Business.
Yahoo
Trudeau, once the bright new hope, enters campaign tarnished by scandal
Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, commented on the upcoming polls and seats between political parties.
New York Times
The case against summer camp
Vox quoted a book written by Leslie Paris, a professor at UBC’s department of history, in an article about summer camps.
Vox
B.C. residents fear for relatives in Kashmir as phones, internet in region go dead
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Kashmir protest.
CBC
BC Transplant says misunderstanding led to liver transplant human rights case
Eric Yoshida, a professor of medicine and division head of gastroenterology at UBC, spoke about BC Transplant’s policy on alcohol abstinence.
CBC
How Beijing wages its media assault on the credibility of the Hong Kong protesters
Christopher Rea, associate head of UBC’s department of Asian studies, gave comments about media’s attitude toward the Hong Kong protests.
CBC
Health experts ask federal leaders to commit to pharmacare
The Canadian Press quoted Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about pharmacare.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CTV, The Star, Global, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun and The Province
Trudeau ethics violation: How serious are the findings?
Global interviewed Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s violation of the Conflict of Interest Act.
Global
Rising opera stars onstage at Bard on the Beach
Media featured UBC Opera Ensemble’s upcoming concert on August 26 and September 2.
Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record