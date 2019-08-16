UBC In The News

Greta Thunberg Is shunning trans-Atlantic flights. Should you?

Fortune mentioned a paper co-written by Seth Wynes, a PhD candidate in the department of geography, about the carbon impact of a single flight.
Fortune

Why amateur investors are better off picking stocks at random

Yahoo highlighted a new UBC study on amateur stock investors and quoted David Hardisty and Yann Cornil, study authors and professors at UBC Sauder School of Business.
Yahoo

Trudeau, once the bright new hope, enters campaign tarnished by scandal

Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, commented on the upcoming polls and seats between political parties.
New York Times

The case against summer camp

Vox quoted a book written by Leslie Paris, a professor at UBC’s department of history, in an article about summer camps.
Vox

B.C. residents fear for relatives in Kashmir as phones, internet in region go dead

M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Kashmir protest.
CBC

BC Transplant says misunderstanding led to liver transplant human rights case

Eric Yoshida, a professor of medicine and division head of gastroenterology at UBC, spoke about BC Transplant’s policy on alcohol abstinence.
CBC

How Beijing wages its media assault on the credibility of the Hong Kong protesters

Christopher Rea, associate head of UBC’s department of Asian studies, gave comments about media’s attitude toward the Hong Kong protests.
CBC

Health experts ask federal leaders to commit to pharmacare

The Canadian Press quoted Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about pharmacare.
The Canadian Press via National PostCTVThe StarGlobalOttawa CitizenVancouver Sun and The Province

Trudeau ethics violation: How serious are the findings?

Global interviewed Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s violation of the Conflict of Interest Act.
Global

Rising opera stars onstage at Bard on the Beach

Media featured UBC Opera Ensemble’s upcoming concert on August 26 and September 2.
Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record