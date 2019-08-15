UBC In The News
Frumpy middle-aged mom: Blabbermouths have more fun. It’s a fact.
LA Daily Times mentioned a UBC study by Gillian Sandstrom and Elizabeth Dunn, professors at the department of psychology, about the positive effect of social interactions on a sense of belonging.
LA Daily News
Phased transfer of RBI surplus
The Telegraph mentioned a study led by Amartya Lahiri, a professor at Vancouver School of Economics, about Reserve Bank of India.
The Telegraph
Indigenous B.C. man denied place on liver transplant list challenges alcohol abstinence rule
CBC highlighted a scientific paper by UBC researchers about liver transplantation in alcohol‐related liver disease.
CBC
Why Canadian drugs can’t cure deadly shortages in US
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was mentioned in an article about the importation of prescription drugs into the United States.
Epoch Times
How political protests in Hong Kong are fracturing families in Canada
Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, gave comments about the Hong Kong Canadian families.
CBC
Ride-hailing companies grapple with B.C.’s licence rules
Erez Aloni, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about B.C.’s ride-hailing regulations on driver’s license requirement.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Faces of the resistance: Six pipeline opponents on why they oppose the Trans Mountain expansion and what they’re prepared to do about it
David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, commented on B.C. residents’ stand on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The Star
Conversion therapy: controversy swirls as definitions and dimensions remain elusive
Edmonton Journal quoted Travis Salway, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of population and public health, about conversion therapy.
Edmonton Journal
Chinese army mobilized to the border of Hong Kong as unrest escalates
Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research, spoke to Daily Hive about military operation outside of Hong Kong.
Daily Hive
Reach out
Pique quoted Christine Korol, an adjunct professor at UBC’s department of psychology, about grief that comes from changing climate.
Pique
Putin’s bragging, combined with public embarrassment, makes for a dangerous Russia
Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, wrote an op-ed about President Vladimir Putin.
Globe and Mail (subscription)