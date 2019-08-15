UBC In The News

Frumpy middle-aged mom: Blabbermouths have more fun. It’s a fact.

LA Daily Times mentioned a UBC study by Gillian Sandstrom and Elizabeth Dunn, professors at the department of psychology, about the positive effect of social interactions on a sense of belonging.
LA Daily News

Phased transfer of RBI surplus

The Telegraph mentioned a study led by Amartya Lahiri, a professor at Vancouver School of Economics, about Reserve Bank of India.
The Telegraph

Indigenous B.C. man denied place on liver transplant list challenges alcohol abstinence rule

CBC highlighted a scientific paper by UBC researchers about liver transplantation in alcohol‐related liver disease.
CBC

Why Canadian drugs can’t cure deadly shortages in US

Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was mentioned in an article about the importation of prescription drugs into the United States.
Epoch Times

How political protests in Hong Kong are fracturing families in Canada

Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, gave comments about the Hong Kong Canadian families.
CBC

Ride-hailing companies grapple with B.C.’s licence rules

Erez Aloni, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about B.C.’s ride-hailing regulations on driver’s license requirement.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Chrissy Teigen got Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating, but does it work?

Youwen Zhou, a physician scientist in dermatology at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, gave comments about excessive sweating.
Global

Faces of the resistance: Six pipeline opponents on why they oppose the Trans Mountain expansion and what they’re prepared to do about it

David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, commented on B.C. residents’ stand on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The Star

Conversion therapy: controversy swirls as definitions and dimensions remain elusive

Edmonton Journal quoted Travis Salway, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of population and public health, about conversion therapy.
Edmonton Journal

Chinese army mobilized to the border of Hong Kong as unrest escalates

Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research, spoke to Daily Hive about military operation outside of Hong Kong.
Daily Hive

Pique quoted Christine Korol, an adjunct professor at UBC’s department of psychology, about grief that comes from changing climate.
Pique

Putin’s bragging, combined with public embarrassment, makes for a dangerous Russia

Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, wrote an op-ed about President Vladimir Putin.
Globe and Mail (subscription)