UBC experts on Hong Kong protests, mass shootings, SNC-Lavalin

The federal ethics commissioner says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened a section of the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.
Pro-democracy protests at the Hong Kong Airport have forced the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights this week.
Meanwhile, a suspect is in custody in Philadelphia after an eight-hour standoff and shootout that left six police officers wounded, the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States.
UBC experts are available to comment on these ongoing news events:
Ethics commissioner’s report on SNC-Lavalin
Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
- Canadian politics and Canadian government
*Please email to set up interview time
Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-5456
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
- Electoral implications of this event
*Available Thursday morning until noon PT
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca
- Ethics law and the federal ethics commissioner’s findings
Hong Kong protests
Josephine Chiu-Duke
Associate Professor, Department of Asian Studies
Cell: 604-261-9187
Email: josephine.chiuduke@ubc.ca
- Hong Kong as a model for China’s future
*Not available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday
Christopher Rea
Professor, Department of Asian Studies
Email: christopher.rea@ubc.ca
- Modern Chinese culture, literature, cinema, and history
Mass shootings
Edward Taylor
Associate professor, School of Social Work, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 778-215-8740
Email: edward.taylor@ubc.ca
- Terrorism, mass shootings, workplace shootings, school shootings, violence and mental disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, depression
*Available after 10 a.m.
Steven Taylor
Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Cell: 604-785-7558
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca
- Post-traumatic stress disorder