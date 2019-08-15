Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Hong Kong protests, mass shootings, SNC-Lavalin Media Advisories

The federal ethics commissioner says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened a section of the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Pro-democracy protests at the Hong Kong Airport have forced the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights this week.

Meanwhile, a suspect is in custody in Philadelphia after an eight-hour standoff and shootout that left six police officers wounded, the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States.

UBC experts are available to comment on these ongoing news events:

Ethics commissioner’s report on SNC-Lavalin

Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Canadian politics and Canadian government

*Please email to set up interview time



Richard Johnston

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-5456

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

Electoral implications of this event

*Available Thursday morning until noon PT

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca

Ethics law and the federal ethics commissioner’s findings

Hong Kong protests

Josephine Chiu-Duke

Associate Professor, Department of Asian Studies

Cell: 604-261-9187

Email: josephine.chiuduke@ubc.ca

Hong Kong as a model for China’s future

*Not available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday

Christopher Rea

Professor, Department of Asian Studies

Email: christopher.rea@ubc.ca

Modern Chinese culture, literature, cinema, and history

Mass shootings

Edward Taylor

Associate professor, School of Social Work, UBC Okanagan

Cell: 778-215-8740

Email: edward.taylor@ubc.ca

Terrorism, mass shootings, workplace shootings, school shootings, violence and mental disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, depression

*Available after 10 a.m.

Steven Taylor

Professor, Department of Psychiatry

Cell: 604-785-7558

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca