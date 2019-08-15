Credit: Harry Grout/Unsplash

UBC experts on Hong Kong protests, mass shootings, SNC-Lavalin

Aug 15, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The federal ethics commissioner says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened a section of the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Pro-democracy protests at the Hong Kong Airport have forced the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights this week.

Meanwhile, a suspect is in custody in Philadelphia after an eight-hour standoff and shootout that left six police officers wounded, the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States.

UBC experts are available to comment on these ongoing news events:

Ethics commissioner’s report on SNC-Lavalin

Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • Canadian politics and Canadian government

Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-5456
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • Electoral implications of this event

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca

  • Ethics law and the federal ethics commissioner’s findings

Hong Kong protests 

Josephine Chiu-Duke
Associate Professor, Department of Asian Studies
Cell: 604-261-9187
Email: josephine.chiuduke@ubc.ca

  • Hong Kong as a model for China’s future

Christopher Rea
Professor, Department of Asian Studies
Email: christopher.rea@ubc.ca

  • Modern Chinese culture, literature, cinema, and history

Mass shootings

Edward Taylor
Associate professor, School of Social Work, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 778-215-8740
Email: edward.taylor@ubc.ca

  • Terrorism, mass shootings, workplace shootings, school shootings, violence and mental disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, depression

Steven Taylor
Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Cell: 604-785-7558
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

  • Post-traumatic stress disorder

