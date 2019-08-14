UBC In The News

What the failures of the last Ebola outbreak can teach us about the future

Tom Koch, an adjunct professor at UBC’s department of geography, spoke about Ebola virus data collection.
PBS

Talking to strangers can make you happier, study finds

CBS highlighted a UBC study about how social interaction with strangers affects happiness.
CBS

How an SFU prof uses statistics to give killer whales a chance

The Tyee mentioned work by Ruth Joy on underwater noise. Joy, an SFU lecturer, is also a biostatistician in the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC.
The Tyee

Extreme climate change has arrived in America. Here are the fastest-warming places.

Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments in an article about climate change and rising temperatures.
Washington PostSF GateTelegraph and The Star

Anxious? Depressed? Indigestion? Experts say kimchi or yoghurt can help

CNA mentioned Ruairi Robertson, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s faculty of medicine, for his research on gut microbiome.
CNA

B.C. government can’t see the forest for the trees

Lori Daniels, a professor of forest and conservation sciences, spoke about fire-resistant broadleaf trees.
Research 2 Reality

Don't want your goldfish anymore? Rehome it on Kijiji

Media quoted William Cheung, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about invasive aquatic species.
Guardian and Postmedia via National PostVancouver SunThe Province and Edmonton Journal

Impact of Hong Kong airport shutdown felt across the ocean on Canada’s West Coast

The Star spoke to Henry Yu, a UBC Asian Canadian and Asian migration studies professor, about the impact of the Hong Kong protests on flights between Hong Kong and Vancouver.
The Star

Climate change a ‘serious concern’ for Canadians, poll finds — even if Albertans don’t feel the same

David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, commented on Alberta’s lag on climate awareness.
The Star

Has Delta adventure park for kids gone too far? Industrial safety expert says yes

Mariana Brussoni, a professor at the school of population and public health, gave comments about adventure playgrounds and risky play.
Vancouver Sun

Why were 22% of Tri-City sex assaults called 'unfounded' in 2018?

Janine Benedet, director of the Centre for Feminist Legal Studies at UBC, spoke about sexual assault cases.
Tri-City News

5 things you probably didn't know about donor eggs

Caitlin Dunne, a clinical professor at UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, wrote an article about donor eggs and fertility treatments.
Today’s Parent

Sea Around Us: Global fisheries data and the goose that laid the golden egg

Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, wrote an article about the global fisheries crisis.
Mongabay

Canada’s faculties of medicine commit to improving Indigenous health

University Affairs mentioned UBC in an article about action on Indigenous health and quoted Aboriginal student initiatives coordinator James Andrew.
University Affairs