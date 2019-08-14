UBC In The News
What the failures of the last Ebola outbreak can teach us about the future
Tom Koch, an adjunct professor at UBC’s department of geography, spoke about Ebola virus data collection.
PBS
Talking to strangers can make you happier, study finds
CBS highlighted a UBC study about how social interaction with strangers affects happiness.
CBS
How an SFU prof uses statistics to give killer whales a chance
The Tyee mentioned work by Ruth Joy on underwater noise. Joy, an SFU lecturer, is also a biostatistician in the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC.
The Tyee
Extreme climate change has arrived in America. Here are the fastest-warming places.
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments in an article about climate change and rising temperatures.
Washington Post, SF Gate, Telegraph and The Star
Anxious? Depressed? Indigestion? Experts say kimchi or yoghurt can help
CNA mentioned Ruairi Robertson, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s faculty of medicine, for his research on gut microbiome.
CNA
B.C. government can’t see the forest for the trees
Lori Daniels, a professor of forest and conservation sciences, spoke about fire-resistant broadleaf trees.
Research 2 Reality
Don't want your goldfish anymore? Rehome it on Kijiji
Media quoted William Cheung, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about invasive aquatic species.
Guardian and Postmedia via National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province and Edmonton Journal
Impact of Hong Kong airport shutdown felt across the ocean on Canada’s West Coast
The Star spoke to Henry Yu, a UBC Asian Canadian and Asian migration studies professor, about the impact of the Hong Kong protests on flights between Hong Kong and Vancouver.
The Star
Climate change a ‘serious concern’ for Canadians, poll finds — even if Albertans don’t feel the same
David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, commented on Alberta’s lag on climate awareness.
The Star
Has Delta adventure park for kids gone too far? Industrial safety expert says yes
Mariana Brussoni, a professor at the school of population and public health, gave comments about adventure playgrounds and risky play.
Vancouver Sun
Why were 22% of Tri-City sex assaults called 'unfounded' in 2018?
Janine Benedet, director of the Centre for Feminist Legal Studies at UBC, spoke about sexual assault cases.
Tri-City News
5 things you probably didn't know about donor eggs
Caitlin Dunne, a clinical professor at UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, wrote an article about donor eggs and fertility treatments.
Today’s Parent
Canada’s faculties of medicine commit to improving Indigenous health
University Affairs mentioned UBC in an article about action on Indigenous health and quoted Aboriginal student initiatives coordinator James Andrew.
University Affairs