UBC experts on ethics commissioner’s report on SNC-Lavalin

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened a section of the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.
Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Canadian politics and Canadian government
Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Electoral implications of this event
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
- Ethics law and the federal ethics commissioner’s findings