UBC experts on ethics commissioner’s report on SNC-Lavalin Business, Law & Society

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened a section of the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Canadian politics and Canadian government

*Please email to set up interview time

Richard Johnston

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-5456

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

Electoral implications of this event

*Available Thursday morning until noon PT

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca