UBC experts on ethics commissioner’s report on SNC-Lavalin

Business, Law & Society

Aug 14, 2019

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened a section of the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • Canadian politics and Canadian government

*Please email to set up interview time

Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-5456
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • Electoral implications of this event

*Available Thursday morning until noon PT

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca

  • Ethics law and the federal ethics commissioner's findings

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca