The hidden pay gap no one talks about: being left-handed
Fast Company mentioned a UBC study in an article about left-handed people.
Fast Company
'You protect what you love': Why biodiversity thrives on Indigenous-managed lands
CBC mentioned a recent UBC-led study on the critical role of Indigenous-managed lands on plant and animal diversity and quoted lead author Richard Schuster, a former UBC postdoctoral fellow in forestry.
CBC
UBC engineering students compete in robot race
Global News featured an Avengers-themed robotics competition among UBC engineering physics students and interviewed program director Andre Marziali. (28:05 mark)
Global
Ontario and drug companies criticize new federal drug-pricing plan but experts say it’s a key improvement
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted in an article about the importation of prescription drugs into the Unites States.
Stat News
In blow to big pharma, Canada enacts drug price crackdown
Media spoke to Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about Canada’s new drug-pricing regulations.
Al Jazeera, Globe and Mail (subscription), Postmedia via National Post, Vancouver Sun and The Province
Death row dog loses appeal
Media interviewed Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about dangerous dogs following a B.C. Court of Appeal decision.
CBC, CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province and Montreal Gazette
Hong Kong protests create potential problems for Ottawa, says academic
Postmedia spoke to Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Eric Li, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, about the Hong Kong protests.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province and Edmonton Sun
What happened to Vancouver's black neighbourhoods?
Dan Hiebert, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, gave comments in an article about black population distribution.
The Tyee
Rat detective uses DNA to uncover how rats scurry around cities
Kaylee Byers, a UBC PhD candidate, wrote an article about genetic testing and movements of urban rat populations.
The Conversation
7 things to do in Vancouver today: Tuesday, August 13
Daily Hive featured today’s baseball tournament between UBC Thunderbirds and University of Tokyo at Nat Bailey Stadium.
Daily Hive