UBC In The News

Migration can both promote, inhibit cooperation among animals

UPI highlighted a new model developed by Felix Funk and Christoph Hauert, UBC researchers in the department of mathematics, which aims to better understand the evolution of migration and cooperation.
UPI

The hidden pay gap no one talks about: being left-handed

Fast Company mentioned a UBC study in an article about left-handed people.
Fast Company

'You protect what you love': Why biodiversity thrives on Indigenous-managed lands

CBC mentioned a recent UBC-led study on the critical role of Indigenous-managed lands on plant and animal diversity and quoted lead author Richard Schuster, a former UBC postdoctoral fellow in forestry.
CBC

UBC engineering students compete in robot race

Global News featured an Avengers-themed robotics competition among UBC engineering physics students and interviewed program director Andre Marziali. (28:05 mark)
Global

Ontario and drug companies criticize new federal drug-pricing plan but experts say it’s a key improvement

Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted in an article about the importation of prescription drugs into the Unites States.
Stat News

In blow to big pharma, Canada enacts drug price crackdown

Media spoke to Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about Canada’s new drug-pricing regulations.
Al JazeeraGlobe and Mail (subscription), Postmedia via National PostVancouver Sun and The Province

Death row dog loses appeal

Media interviewed Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about dangerous dogs following a B.C. Court of Appeal decision.
CBCCTV, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province and Montreal Gazette

Hong Kong protests create potential problems for Ottawa, says academic

Postmedia spoke to Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Eric Li, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, about the Hong Kong protests.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province and Edmonton Sun

What happened to Vancouver's black neighbourhoods?

Dan Hiebert, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, gave comments in an article about black population distribution.
The Tyee

Rat detective uses DNA to uncover how rats scurry around cities

Kaylee Byers, a UBC PhD candidate, wrote an article about genetic testing and movements of urban rat populations.
The Conversation

7 things to do in Vancouver today: Tuesday, August 13

Daily Hive featured today’s baseball tournament between UBC Thunderbirds and University of Tokyo at Nat Bailey Stadium.
Daily Hive