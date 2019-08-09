Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on federal government announcement on drug pricing changes Media Advisories

The federal government has announced changes to drug prices in a step towards national Pharmacare.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Aslam Anis

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-806-8712

Cell: 778-996-2442

Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca

• health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy

Steve Morgan

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-822-7012

Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

• Pharmaceutical policy, prescription drugs, drug insurance, Pharmacare

*available until 1 p.m.