UBC experts on federal government announcement on drug pricing changes

The federal government has announced changes to drug prices in a step towards national Pharmacare.
UBC experts are available for comment:
Aslam Anis
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-806-8712
Cell: 778-996-2442
Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca
• health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy
Steve Morgan
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-822-7012
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
• Pharmaceutical policy, prescription drugs, drug insurance, Pharmacare
*available until 1 p.m.