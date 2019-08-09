UBC experts on federal government announcement on drug pricing changes

Media Advisories

Aug 9, 2019    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

The federal government has announced changes to drug prices in a step towards national Pharmacare.

UBC experts are available for comment:

Aslam Anis
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-806-8712
Cell: 778-996-2442
Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca
• health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy

Steve Morgan
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-822-7012
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
• Pharmaceutical policy, prescription drugs, drug insurance, Pharmacare
*available until 1 p.m.

 

Find other stories about: , , ,

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca