Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Vancouver Pride Media Advisories

As Vancouver’s Pride Week celebration gets underway, UBC experts are available to comment on LGBTQ2S+ issues:

Mary Bryson

Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education, Faculty of Education

Email: mary.bryson@ubc.ca

Media; cultural studies; transgender; human rights; gender; health; queer theory

JP Catungal (Preferred pronouns: He, him, his)

Assistant Professor, The Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Email: jpcatungal@gmail.com

History of Pride; race and sexuality; corporatization; recent controversies about the banning of institutions from the Pride Parade

Elizabeth Saewyc (Preferred pronouns: She, her, hers)

Professor, School of Nursing

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca