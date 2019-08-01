UBC experts on Vancouver Pride

As Vancouver’s Pride Week celebration gets underway, UBC experts are available to comment on LGBTQ2S+ issues:
Mary Bryson
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education, Faculty of Education
Email: mary.bryson@ubc.ca
- Media; cultural studies; transgender; human rights; gender; health; queer theory
JP Catungal (Preferred pronouns: He, him, his)
Assistant Professor, The Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Email: jpcatungal@gmail.com
- History of Pride; race and sexuality; corporatization; recent controversies about the banning of institutions from the Pride Parade
Elizabeth Saewyc (Preferred pronouns: She, her, hers)
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
- LGBTQ2S+ youth health issues, including discrimination, violence, mental health, substance use, sexual health, resilience, health-care access, and the influence of supportive environments, families and schools