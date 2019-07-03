UBC in the News: 07/03/2019

Expert Comment ‘It just really ethically scares me’: Caution urged as scientists look to create human-monkey chimeras

Judy Illes, professor of neurology and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, spoke about research ethics in animal models. She said “for me, crossing into the central nervous system, with any species, is probably crossing the line.”

Daily Mail, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Georgia Straight China unlikely to join multilateral arms control talks unless Russia, US curb arsenals

M. V. Ramana, a professor at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, spoke about the arms control treaty between China, Russia and the United States.

Sputniks Mindfulness is a learned behaviour that is finally being taught to the next generation

Lingtao Yu, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, and Taryn Jessop, a fifth year student at the school, were interviewed about mindfulness and students’ health and well-being.

Globe and Mail Soft skills are what distinguish one job candidate from the next

The Hari B. Varshney Business Career Centre at UBC Sauder School of Business was mentioned in an article about the importance of emotional intelligence in the work force. “Emotional intelligence will give future leaders a competitive edge, particularly with the development of artificial intelligence,” said Martina Valkovicova, the assistant dean.

Globe and Mail Is it better being married or single? A fresh controversy lays bare the anxieties that still persist about women’s lives

Marina Adshade, a lecturer at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted in an article about the correlation between marriage and women’s happiness.

Globe and Mail Jasper mountain pine beetle population in decline for first time in 6 years

Allan Carroll, a professor of forest and conservation sciences and the director of the forest sciences program at UBC, was quoted in an article about mountain pine beetle population.

CBC Home equity loans were meant as a lifeline. Could they leave some B.C. homeowners drowning in debt?

Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments to media on the Metro Vancouver’s real estate market.

Global Natural health products jump on bandwagon of hype over endocannabinoid system

M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted in an article about the rising trend surrounding cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol.

CTV, Times Colonist Businesses going cashless is a mixed bag in Vancouver

Werner Antweiler, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on privacy concerns over credit or debit card purchases.

Vancouver Courier