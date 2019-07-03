UBC in the News: 07/03/2019

Jul 3, 2019

Research

You’ve heard of postpartum depression but probably not postpartum anxiety
Scientific American cited a study conducted by Nichole Fairbrother, a professor at UBC’s department of psychiatry, about perinatal mood disorders.
Scientific American

This Is a simple way to make your workout feel much easier, according to research
InStyle featured Matthew Stork, a postdoctoral fellow at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, for his work on exploring the correlation between music and exercise activities.
InStyle

Time to smell the roses in race of life
Research conducted by UBC’s department of psychology was mentioned in an article about emotions and psychology associated with smell.
The Standard

Should dodgeball be banned from schools?
CBC highlighted UBC research by Joy Butler, a professor in the department of curriculum and pedagogy, which explores the ethics of dodgeball.
CBC

Southern resident killer whales look underfed; researchers tracking chinook salmon to find out why
CBC reported on UBC research which looked at migratory route of chinook salmon and the recent malnourishment of southern resident killer whales. Andrew Trites, a professor at the institute for the oceans and fisheries, and Stephen Johnston, a master’s student, were quoted.
CBC

Developers are redefining water management and conservation
Media highlighted UBCO research which looked at the use of low-impact developments in urban settings. The articles quoted Rehan Sadiq, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, who co-authored the study.
Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald, Montreal Gazette

Expert Comment

‘It just really ethically scares me’: Caution urged as scientists look to create human-monkey chimeras
Judy Illes, professor of neurology and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, spoke about research ethics in animal models. She said “for me, crossing into the central nervous system, with any species, is probably crossing the line.”
Daily Mail, National PostOttawa Citizen, Montreal GazetteCalgary Herald, Vancouver SunThe ProvinceGeorgia Straight

China unlikely to join multilateral arms control talks unless Russia, US curb arsenals
M. V. Ramana, a professor at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, spoke about the arms control treaty between China, Russia and the United States.
Sputniks

Mindfulness is a learned behaviour that is finally being taught to the next generation
Lingtao Yu, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, and Taryn Jessop, a fifth year student at the school, were interviewed about mindfulness and students’ health and well-being.
Globe and Mail

Soft skills are what distinguish one job candidate from the next
The Hari B. Varshney Business Career Centre at UBC Sauder School of Business was mentioned in an article about the importance of emotional intelligence in the work force. “Emotional intelligence will give future leaders a competitive edge, particularly with the development of artificial intelligence,” said Martina Valkovicova, the assistant dean.
Globe and Mail

Is it better being married or single? A fresh controversy lays bare the anxieties that still persist about women’s lives
Marina Adshade, a lecturer at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted in an article about the correlation between marriage and women’s happiness.
Globe and Mail

Jasper mountain pine beetle population in decline for first time in 6 years
Allan Carroll, a professor of forest and conservation sciences and the director of the forest sciences program at UBC, was quoted in an article about mountain pine beetle population.
CBC

Home equity loans were meant as a lifeline. Could they leave some B.C. homeowners drowning in debt?
Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments to media on the Metro Vancouver’s real estate market.
Global

Natural health products jump on bandwagon of hype over endocannabinoid system
M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted in an article about the rising trend surrounding cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol.
CTVTimes Colonist

Businesses going cashless is a mixed bag in Vancouver
Werner Antweiler, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on privacy concerns over credit or debit card purchases.
Vancouver Courier

Institutional

 

UBC Okanagan gets $1 million to fund research for victims of domestic violence
UBCO researchers received new government funding which will be used to help victims of domestic abuse. Paul van Donkelaar, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, said a big difference could be made in helping victims heal and regain control of a difficult circumstance.
GlobalKelowna Capital News

An update on UBC English’s co-op program for PhD students
Elizabeth Hodgson, a professor in department of English language and literatures, and Jonathan Newell, an instructor in the same department, were featured in University Affairs regarding their input on PhD co-op program in the faculty of arts at UBC.
University Affairs

Burrardview co-op works with UBC to build new play-space
North Shore News highlighted the new interactive playground designed and built by masters students from UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture.
North Shore News

