UBC in the News
Jul 2, 2019
The Conversation
July 1, 2019
By: Peter Gouzouasis and Martin Guhn
Music engagement and achievement predicts higher grades in math, science and English
Peter Gouzouasis, a professor of music education in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, and Martin Guhn, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote a piece in The Conversation about the correlation between music and academic achievements.
Globe and Mail
July 1, 2019
By: Janis Sarra
Ontario court’s decision on pollution pricing act clears skies for business, markets
Globe and Mail published an op-ed written by Janis Sarra, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and effects of greenhouse gas emissions on climate.
South China Morning Post
June 30, 2019
By: Crystal Tai
‘A Chinese kind of democracy’: why young Chinese-Canadians in Vancouver support Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protests
Yves Tibergien, a professor and director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research was mentioned in a South China Morning Post article about Chinese-Canadians in Vancouver and their stand on the Hong Kong extradition bill.
“My observation is that the sentiments from people of Hong Kong origin [is not shared by] people who come from the mainland. Those two groups react differently,” he said.
CBC
June 28, 2019
By: Ramona Pringle
Hong Kong protesters go offline to dodge China's digital surveillance
CBC quoted Leo Shin, a professor at UBC’s department of Asian Studies, about authorities in China and their system of tracking.
Vancouver Sun
June 28, 2019
By: Zak Vescera
Lead in Vancouver playing fields raises concerns about children's health
Vancouver Sun spoke to Trevor Dummer, a health geographer and epidemiologist at UBC, about health impact of rubber-crumb playing fields.
The article also appeared in The Province.
Vancouver Sun
June 28, 2019
By: Lori Culbert
Smoky summers: Health experts extend their warnings to pregnant women
Sarah Henderson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to Vancouver Sun about health risks associated with smoke exposure.
Georgia Straight
June 27, 2019
By: Carlito Pablo
Are Indigenous people especially vulnerable to racism by police? Tribunal to consider issue in Vancouver case
Georgia Straight featured a report by Bruce Miller, a professor at UBC’s department of anthropology, which was written in regards to prejudicial mistreatment of Deborah Campbell who claims she was wronged because of her Indigenous ethnicity.
Global
June 27, 2019
Punky the dog has been held at an animal shelter for the past two years. His owner would like him back.
Victoria Shroff, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law School, was invited to speak on a Global podcast about Punky, an Australian cattle dog that attacked a stranger in a park two years ago and has been locked up in a city animal shelter since then.
Georgia Straight
June 27, 2019
By: Piper Courtenay
Vancouver’s city council votes to end cannabis prohibition in the Downtown Eastside
Georgia Straight mentioned M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, for his work on finding clinical evidence to support positive impacts of cannabis.
Vancouver Sun
June 28, 2019
By: Tom Sandborn
Book review: Double Melancholy tells a moving and important story about art, love, gender and race
Vancouver Sun featured a new book written by C.E. Gatchalian, an alumnus of UBC’s Creative Writing program. His new book talks about homosexual experiences and struggles.
The article also appeared in The Province.
Vancouver Sun
June 28, 2019
By: James McLeod
Cracks in the sidewalk: How will experimental city-building techniques fare in the real world?
Brock Commons Tallwood House, an 18-storey residence at UBC, was mentioned in a Vancouver Sun article about experimental building techniques and innovations.
The article also appeared in The Province.