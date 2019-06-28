UBC in the News
Jun 28, 2019
Readers Digest
June 28, 2019
By: Lisan Jutras
How to get the most of out therapy
Jo Hoffman and Ingrid Söchting, both clinical professors of psychiatry at UBC, were quoted in Reader’s Digest about how to get the most out of therapy.
Huffington Post
June 27, 2019
By: Melanie Woods
New online shrooms store hopes to follow in footsteps of cannabis
Mark Haden, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to Huffington Post (and MSN) about clinical trials that could lead to the legalization of psychedelics for certain medical situations.
US News
June 27, 2019
Even the threat of homelessness may bring higher stroke risk
US News cited a study by Thalia Field, a professor at UBC’s division of neurology, which looked at the impact social determinants of health have on brain health of the homeless and marginally-housed individuals.
The article also appeared in Daily Heralds.
Business Times
June 28, 2019
By: Gerome Lucas
Metro Vancouver still remains ‘unreachable’ amid dropping property prices
Thomas Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Business Times and Global News about property prices in Vancouver.
“We’re not Manhattan. We’re not London for prices although we flirt with those levels,” he said.
Edmonton Journal
June 27, 2019
By: Kristopher Wells
Opinion: Bill 8 will make schools less safe for all students
A study conducted by UBC was cited in an Edmonton Journal article about proposed changes to the Education Act and legislative protections for gay-straight alliance clubs with the recent Bill 8 introduction.
CBC
June 27, 2019
Suspects arrested in killing of former UBC professor in Chile
CBC reported that the Chilean police have arrested two men suspected of killing a Peter Winterburn, a retired UBC professor of geochemistry.
Canadian Press
June 27, 2019
Chinese jets 'buzz' Canadian ships, adding new layer to dispute
The Canadian Press reported the arrival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Osaka, Japan for the G20 summit and quoted Brian Job, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, on the Department of National Defence report on transit through the strait between mainland China and Taiwan.
Articles appeared in Vancouver Sun and The Province.
The Narwhal
June 27, 2019
By: Sarah Cox
How real is Andrew Scheer’s ‘real plan’ to tackle climate change?
Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at UBC, spoke to The Narwhal about the impact of carbon tax on Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.
“There’s lots of good evidence that the carbon tax has reduced B.C.’s emissions below what they would have been. [But] it is still the case that B.C.’s emissions have only levelled off,” she said.
Global
June 27, 2019
Can Trudeau solve Canada's beef with China?
A Global podcast featured Yves Tiberghien, the director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, to speak about current situation between Canada and China and the meat ban.
Vancouver Sun
June 26, 2019
By: Zak Vescera
Local Chinese groups take out pro-Communist Party ads amidst Hong Kong protests
Vancouver Sun quoted Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science at UBC and the executive-director of the China Council, about advertisements that ran in Canadian Chinese-language newspapers.
Surrey Now Leader
June 27, 2019
By: Tom Zytaruk
Interurban rail would ‘lay the spine’ for sustainable growth south of the Fraser, professor says
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, was mentioned in Surrey Now Leader. He spoke on behalf of the Fraser Valley Community Rail committee about the interurban railway corridor.
The article also appeared in BC Local News and The Abbotsford News.
The Tyee
June 27, 2019
By: Dexter McMillan
The Charter of Rights can protect homeless campers. Is that enough?
The Tyee spoke to Margot Young, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about homeless people and their rights.