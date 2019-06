Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Music participation is linked to teens’ academic achievement

Psychology Today cited research led by Peter Gouzouasis, a professor of music education in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, which found that students who take music courses perform better in science, math and English.

Similar articles appeared in India Today, Business Standard and the Jakarta Post.