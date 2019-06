Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Making bad dogs worse? Lawyer questions policy that locks up dangerous canines

Victoria Shroff, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law School, was mentioned in a CBC article about Punky, an Australian cattle dog that attacked a stranger in a park two years ago and has been locked up in a city animal shelter since then.

“As long as a dangerous dog is allowed to live, it should be given a chance at rehabilitation,” she said.

Shroff also made an appearance on CBC for a television interview at the 8:38 mark.