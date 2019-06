Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Death at the South Pole: the mystery of Antarctica’s unsolved poisoning case

Peter Suedfeld, a professor emeritus at UBC’s department of psychology, was mentioned in a Mental Floss article about death and crime in Antarctica.

The article also appeared in MSN.