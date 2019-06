Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Classical music: VSO Institute a highlight of Canada Day weekend concerts

UBC Chamber Orchestra Festival was mentioned in the Province.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra music director Otto Tausk will lead the student ensemble at the UBC Chan Centre for the Performing Arts on July 3, and the Festival will be held from July 4 to 10.