Babies able to associate language with ethnicity: UBC study

A study about the relationship between language and ethnicity published by UBC was featured in a CTV article.

Lillian May, a lecturer at UBC’s department of psychology, explained that babies are sensitive to unfamiliar languages. Janet Werker, a professor at UBC’s department of psychology, was also quoted.

