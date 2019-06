Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An appetite for dried seahorse in China could spell the marine animal’s demise

The China Post mentioned UBC research which looked at seahorse imports, and quoted Sarah Foster, a program manager of Project Seahorse at UBC.

“What we have now is a situation where the seahorse trade seems to be continuing ‘business as usual’ but is not legal, not managed and not monitored,” she said.

The article also appeared in Deutsche Welle.