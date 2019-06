Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A rational case for following your emotions

The Atlantic quoted Jessica Tracy, a professor at UBC’s department of psychology, about emotional responses across culture.

“People everywhere show anger, fear, happiness, and sadness in the same way. There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that for most emotions, we have them because we evolved to have them,” she said.