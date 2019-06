Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is a simple way to make your workout feel much easier, according to research

A study done at UBCO was featured in a Martha Stewart article about the correlation between music and exercise activities.

“Music is typically used as a dissociative strategy. This means that it can draw your attention away from the body’s physiological responses to exercise such as increased heart rate and sore muscles,” said Matthew Stork, a postdoctoral fellow in the school of health and exercise sciences at UBCO.

