Suicides outpace HIV deaths among gay, bisexual men; researcher urges more mental health support

Travis Salway, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to CTV about deaths by suicide among gay and bisexual men.

“We saw really dramatic gains in the legal rights and social acceptance of LGBTQ people in Canada, and we would’ve hoped (that) would have reduced the rates of suicide,” he said.