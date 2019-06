Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive a good deal for homebuyers?

Thomas Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a Global article about the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive (FTHBI).

“Money borrowers wouldn’t miss. Borrowers are going to be very happy if their [home] price goes up. The ability to borrow and not pay interest may be worth a lot for the kind of cash-constrained homebuyer the federal program is likely targeting,” he said.