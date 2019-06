Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Does neem oil cause cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome?

Ian Mitchell, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at UBC, spoke to the Regina Leader-Post about neem oil and cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome.

The article also appeared in The GrowthOp.