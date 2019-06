Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cannabis during pregnancy linked to higher risk of pre-term birth: study

A finding published by UBC researchers was mentioned in a Global article about the connection between cannabis and pre-term births.

They found that a third of pregnant women think cannabis use is not harmful to their baby.