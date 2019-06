Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tilting your head at a certain angle makes you appear dominant, UBC researchers find

Two UBC researchers spoke to Kelowna Now about their study which looked at how the tilt of the head is perceived by other people.

Zachary Witkower, a graduate student, and Jessica Tracy, a professor at UBC Emotion and Self Lab, explained their findings.