Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How debris from logging and wildfires can benefit wildlife: UBC researcher

Thomas Sullivan, a professor emeritus at UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, was featured in a CBC article about the benefits of leaving wood debris, and its potential role in improving wildlife habitat and biodiversity.