Disappointed Horgan says B.C. will continue with Trans Mountain pipeline fight

Two UBC academics spoke to media about the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

Richard Johnston, a professor and Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections and representation at UBC, spoke to the Vancouver Sun and Vancouver Courier about where the government’s decision leaves John Horgan.

Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at UBC, spoke to the The Province about the environmental impact of the pipeline, and to the Vancouver Sun about divided opinions on the project.