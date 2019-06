Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A blossoming partnership pursues ‘biocultural diversity’ at the UBC Botanical Garden

The National Observer featured the collaboration between Tara Moreau, associate director of sustainability and community programs at UBC’s Botanical Garden, and Vanessa Campbell, who works at UBC’s Musqueam language and culture department.

Together they are building a relationship between the garden and the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) community.