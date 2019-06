Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UN Human Rights Office calls for examination of MMIWG inquiry’s genocide claim Social Sharing

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a professor at UBC’s department of law, was quoted in a CBC article about her concerns regarding the term “genocide” being used too loosely.

She said “the fact that the prime minister said ‘genocide’ triggers an international process.”