UBC experts on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Jun 18, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The federal cabinet’s decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is expected today.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Simon Donner
Department of Geography
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

  • Climate change and climate change policy
  • Sustainability

Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • Environmental and climate policy
  • Federalism, federal-provincial relations

George Hoberg
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Regulatory process
  • Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial
  • Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement
  • Climate policy implications

David Tindall
Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

  • Environmental politics
  • Social movements and public opinion

Andrew Trites
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604-822-8182
Email: a.trites@oceans.ubc.ca

  • Environmental and public concern for southern resident killer whales

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca