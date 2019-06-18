UBC experts on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The federal cabinet’s decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is expected today.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Simon Donner
Department of Geography
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- Climate change and climate change policy
- Sustainability
Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
- Environmental and climate policy
- Federalism, federal-provincial relations
George Hoberg
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Regulatory process
- Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial
- Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement
- Climate policy implications
David Tindall
Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
- Environmental politics
- Social movements and public opinion
Andrew Trites
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604-822-8182
Email: a.trites@oceans.ubc.ca
- Environmental and public concern for southern resident killer whales