Ecuador: US military could use Galápagos island for flights

Grace Jaramillo, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s department of political science, was mentioned in a Washington Post article about environmental damage to the ecosystem of Galápagos island.

The article also appeared in SFGate and The Seattle Times.