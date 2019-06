Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada set to approve Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Trudeau unlikely to benefit

Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, is mentioned in a Global article about environmental impact of the pipeline expansion project.

The article also appeared in Yahoo Finance and The Western Producer.