‘We’re the most marginalized group in Canada’: 2-spirit people seek supports

Elizabeth Saewyc, professor at UBC’s school of nursing and executive director of the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre, spoke to CBC about the challenges faced by people who identify as two-spirit.

Kyle Shaughnessy, a two-spirit trans man of Dene and Irish descent and part of UBC’s Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre, also commented.