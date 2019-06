Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Troubling’: Home prices nearly double what Canadian millennials can afford, says report

CTV quoted Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of Generation Squeeze, in an article about millennials being priced out of the real estate market.

A similar article appeared on the Daily Hive.