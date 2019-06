Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ontario expands coverage for Spinraza

The Globe and Mail quoted Steve Morgan, a health economist at UBC and advocate for national pharmacare, in an article about policies around the cost of expensive drugs.

“I think this idea of structuring pay-for-performance contracts and evaluating with greater rigour the real-world evidence that Canada could collect is prudent. It’s a good idea,” said