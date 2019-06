Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Opportunity to take action’: Climate change may bring 17% loss of sea life by 2100

Sputnik quoted William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s institute for the oceans and fisheries, in an article about the effect of climate change on the oceans.

Similar articles appeared in the International Business Times and iPolitics.